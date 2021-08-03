Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,750 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.