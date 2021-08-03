Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.71% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 565,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37.

