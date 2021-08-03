Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,881 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.