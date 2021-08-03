Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $190,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.96. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

