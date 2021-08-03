Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,628 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.