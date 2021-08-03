Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.74

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$126.74 and last traded at C$126.30, with a volume of 1341359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

