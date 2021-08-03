Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$126.85. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.18, with a volume of 3,993,271 shares trading hands.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.11. The company has a market cap of C$179.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

