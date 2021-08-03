Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Trading Up 0.8%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 5,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 124,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

