Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 78.3% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $383,827.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

