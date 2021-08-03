Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 257.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

