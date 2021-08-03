RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112.08 ($1.46). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 377,401 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The stock has a market cap of £299.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

