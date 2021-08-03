RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $838,167.00

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $136.86 million and approximately $838,167.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00141340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.72 or 0.99927364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00848076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

