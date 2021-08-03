Rune (RUNE) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Rune has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $214,444.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $109.59 or 0.00286214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00100914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00141344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,276.83 or 0.99969091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00845595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

