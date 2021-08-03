Rupee Market Capitalization Tops $59,021.33 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $59,021.33 and approximately $53.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00056283 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.