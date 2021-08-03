Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0013

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Rupee has a market cap of $59,021.33 and approximately $53.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00056283 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

