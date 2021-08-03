Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88. 44,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 57,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -110.94.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$3,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,323,790.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.