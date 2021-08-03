Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,004.00. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

