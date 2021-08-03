Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,350. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.71. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$35.55.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9928496 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.