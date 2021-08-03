Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.43.
Shares of RUS traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,350. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.71. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$35.55.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
