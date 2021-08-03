Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,366 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

