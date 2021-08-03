Ryo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $942,735.66 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $942,735.66 and $1,559.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,882.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.17 or 0.06570686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.04 or 0.01399164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00361249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00130076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00590234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00357137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00301107 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,575,219 coins and its circulating supply is 31,457,907 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

