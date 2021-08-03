Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

NYSEARCA BRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 298,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,123. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

