Sabra Health Care REIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,120 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,445% compared to the average daily volume of 202 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 2,995,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 1,872,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

