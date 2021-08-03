Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 19,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,609,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220,783 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

