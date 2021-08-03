SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Tops $799,870.40

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $799,870.40 and $36,477.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00101101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,195.05 or 0.99840152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00848112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 735,316 coins and its circulating supply is 708,174 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

