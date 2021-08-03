SafeCapital Market Capitalization Hits $84,855.10 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $84,855.10 and approximately $977.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018802 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001497 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

