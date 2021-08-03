SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.17

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $2,036.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.01042316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.75 or 0.00341517 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00409536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004834 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.