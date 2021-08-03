SafeInsure Trading 11% Higher This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $179,443.33 and approximately $31.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017247 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001513 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,203,479 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

