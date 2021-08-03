SafeInsure Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $169,447.47 and approximately $33.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,207,314 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

