SafeMoon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $10.52 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

