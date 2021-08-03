Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,398.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.