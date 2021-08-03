Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.48.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

