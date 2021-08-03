Sakura Bloom Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $78,050.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00804764 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.