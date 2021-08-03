salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,819,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.
NYSE:CRM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,071. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.45.
Several research firms have commented on CRM. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
