salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,819,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,071. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

