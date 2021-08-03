salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $241.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,071. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

