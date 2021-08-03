salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.22. The stock had a trading volume of 142,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

