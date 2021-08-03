Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

