Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

