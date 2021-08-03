Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.56

Shares of Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 491584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

