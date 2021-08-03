Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.