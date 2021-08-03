Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.92

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 124978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

