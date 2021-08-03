Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 78.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sanmina by 905.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

