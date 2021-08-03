Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.58

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 98621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

