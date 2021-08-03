Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires 8,434 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Koppers makes up about 1.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.31% of Koppers worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,370. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $656.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

