Santori & Peters Inc. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

