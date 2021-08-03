Santori & Peters Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 234,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,068,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,812. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

