Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 18.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.11% of AMETEK worth $33,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

