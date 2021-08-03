Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.10

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.10 and last traded at C$36.09, with a volume of 439830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.