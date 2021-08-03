Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $672.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $672.00 and last traded at $672.00, with a volume of 175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $575.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SARTF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

