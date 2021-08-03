Saybrook Capital NC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

MMM traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $201.81. The company had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

