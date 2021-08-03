Saybrook Capital NC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,762 shares of company stock worth $22,178,204. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $280.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $168.53 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

