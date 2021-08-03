Saybrook Capital NC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 259,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.